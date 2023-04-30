Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 22 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
3. “Dark Angel” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
5. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)
6. “Where Are the Children Now?” by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Things I Wish I Told My Mother” by Susan Patterson, James Patterson, Susan DiLallo (Little, Brown)
8. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
9. “City of Dreams” by Don Winslow (William Morrow)
10. “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “You Can’t Joke About That” by Kat Timpf (Broadside)
2. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)
3. “Meals She Eats” by Rachael Sullivan and Tom Sullivan (Alpha)
4. “Tasting History” by Max Miller (Simon Element)
5. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
6. “Rachael’s Good Eats” by Rachael Devaux (Griffin)
7. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
8. “So God Made a Mother” by Leslie Means (Tyndale Momentum)
9. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “He Who Fights with Monsters 9” by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman
3. “Vacation Wars” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by C.J. Bloom and Lee Samuels
4. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci, narrated by Lisa Flanagan and Corey Carthew
5. “The Echo of Old Books” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Vanessa Johansson, Steve West and Sarah Zimmerman
6. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
7. “Blood Meridian” by Cormac McCarthy, narrated by Richard Poe
8. “Her Deadly Game” by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie
10. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, narrated by Maura Tierney
NONFICTION
1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford (contributor), narrated by Peter Attia, MD
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
4. “The Wager” by David Grann, narrated by Dion Graham and the author
5. “You Can’t Joke About That” by Kat Timpf, narrated by the author
6. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
7. “The Debutante” by Jon Ronson, narrated by the author
8. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
9. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
10. “The 6 Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Kill Bill,” SZA
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
4. “Princess Diana,” Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj
5. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
6. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
7. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
8. “Die For You,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
9. “Search and Rescue,” Drake
10. “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
3. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
5. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
6. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
9. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
10. “Wait In The Truck,” Hardy with Lainey Wilson
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Friday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
3. “un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
4. “Search & Rescue,” Drake
5. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
6. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
7. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Snooze,” SZA
9. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
10. “Kill Bill,” SZA
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending April 20 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
2. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
3. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
4. “un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
5. “TQG,” Karold G and Shakira
6. “Kill Bill,” SZA
7. “BESO,” Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro
8. “Cupid (Twin Version),” Fifty Fifty
9. “Daylight,” David Kushner
10. “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 17 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal
2. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” Warner
3. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
4. “Marlowe,” Universal
5. “A Man Called Otto,” Sony
6. “M3GAN,” Universal
7. “Transfusion,” Lionsgate
8. “Missing” (2023), Sony
9. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Universal
10. “The Ritual Killer,” Redbox Entertainment