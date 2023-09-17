Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 9 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)
2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
3. “Payback in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “Look Out for the Little Guy!” by Scott Lang (Hyperion Avenue)
5. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
6. “The River We Remember” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)
7. “Tom Clancy: Weapons Grade” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
8. “The Longmire Defense” by Craig Johnson (Viking)
9. “Clive Cussler: Condor’s Fury” by Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Josiah Manifesto” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)
2. “Why We Love Baseball” by Joe Posnanski (Dutton)
3. “Smithsonian America” by Keidrick Roy (Thunder Bay)
4. “Elden Ring” (Udon)
5. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
6. “Let’s Eat” by Dan Pelosi (Union Square)
7. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
8. “Necessary Trouble” by Drew Gilpin Faust (FSG)
9. “Hard Is Not the Same Thing as Bad” by Abbie Halberstadt (Harvest House)
10. “The Last Politician” by Franklin Foer (Penguin Press)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Holly” by Stephen King, narrated by Justine Lupe and the author
2. “Payback in Death” by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen
3. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep
4. “My Temptation” by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Marcio Catalano
5. “Things We Left Behind” by Lucy Score, narrated by Lila Winters and Sebastian York
6. “The Starfish Sisters” by Barbara O’Neal, narrated by Laura Jennings, Jenn Lee and Shaun Taylor-Corbett
7. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Emilia Fox, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Kate MacDonald, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser
8. “Zero Tolerance” by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, performed by Hilary Swank, Christine Ko, Melonie Diaz and full cast
9. “First Strike” by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray
10. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Outlive” by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Attia
3. “Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult” by Maria Bamford, narrated by the author
4. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
6. “How to Be an Adult in Relationships” by David Richo, narrated by the author
7. “The Coming Wave” by Mustafa Suleyman and Michael Bhaskar, contributor; narrated by Mustafa Suleyman
8. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by Goggins and Adam Skolnick
9. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz, narrated by Peter Coyote
10. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
2. “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves
3. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
4. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
5. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
7. “Snooze,” SZA
8. “F--umean,” Gunna
9. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
COUNTRY
1. “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Oliver Anthony
5. “Religiously,” Bailey Zimmerman
6. “Hey Driver,” Zach Bryan and The War And Treaty
7. “Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll
8. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Tourniquet,” Zach Bryan
10. “Try That In A Small Town,” Jason Aldean
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves
2. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
4. “F--umean,” Gunna
5. “Bad Idea Right?” Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Get Him Back,” Olivia Rodrigo
7. “The Grudge,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Hey Driver,” Zach Bryan
9. “All-American Bitch,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Snooze,” SZA
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 7 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Seven,” Jung Kook and Latto
2. “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
3. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
4. “Lala,” Myke Towers
5. “QLONA,” Karol G and Peso Pluma
6. “What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish
7. “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
8. “Columbia,” Quevedo
9. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “F--umean,” Gunna
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 4 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Fast X”
2. “John Wick: Chapter 4”
3. “Kandahar”
4. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
5. “Asteroid City”
6. “Plane” (2023)
7. “The Ritual Killer”
8. “The Little Things”
9. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
10. “River Wild” (2023)