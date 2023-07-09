Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author
6. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett
7. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston
8. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo
9. “Beginning of Forever” by Catherine Bybee, narrated by Devon Sorvari
10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, M.D., and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Attia
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
4. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
6. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner
7. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
8. “The Mountain Is You” by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski
9. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
10. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
4. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
5. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
6. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
7. “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua
8. “Karma,” Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
9. “Kill Bill,” SZA
10. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
4. “Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll
5. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis
8. “Memory Lane,” Old Dominion
9. “Religiously,” Bailey Zimmerman
10. “Dancin’ In The Country,” Tyler Hubbard
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “F--umean,” Gunna
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
5. “Flooded The Face,” Lil Uzi Vert
6. “Endless Fashion, Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Manaj
7. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
8. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
9. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
10.”Sabor Fresa,” Fuerza Regida
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending June 29 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
2. “Where She Goes,” Bad Bunny
3. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
4. “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
5. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
6. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
7. “Daylight,” David Kushner
8. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
9. “Lady Gaga,” Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros and Junior H
10. “Cupid (Twin Version),” Fifty Fifty
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 26 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Universal
2. “65,” Sony
3. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Paramount
4. “Renfield,” Universal
5. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” Warner
6. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal
7. “Creed III,” Warner
8. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
9. “Knock at the Cabin,” Universal
10. “Maggie Moore(s),” Screen Media
The best-selling fiction and nonfiction books of the week lists were not available this week from Publishers Weekly.