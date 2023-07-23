Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 15 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Obsessed” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown and Company)
3. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
4. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “Must Love Flowers” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
8. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)
9. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)
10. “Palazzo” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Beyond the Story” by BTS (Flatiron)
2. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Piggyback)
3. “Dark Future” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)
4. “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” by Johnny Joey Jones (Broadside)
5. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
6. “The Warrior Poet Way” by John Lovell (Sentinel)
7. “Notes For the Journey Within” by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Sankar (Greenleaf)
8. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
9. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)
10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Murder in Bermuda” by James Patterson, Aaron Tracy and Thaddeus McCants, performed by Mary-Louise Parker, Ronald Peet, Kim Aria Peterson and full cast
2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
3. “The Space Within” by Greg O’Connor and Josh Fagin, performed by Jessica Chastain, Bobby Cannavale, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Shannon, Shea Whigham, Michael Stuhlbarg and Carmen Ejogo
4. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
6. “Call the Canaries Home” by Laura Barrow, narrated by Amy Bentley, Sophie Amoss, Janet Metzger and Arielle DeLisle
7. “Layla” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brian Pallino
8. “The Better Half” by Alli Frank, Asha Youmans and Mindy Kaling, introduction; narrated by Bahni Turpin
9. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author
10. “Magic Tides & Magic Claims” by Ilona Andrews, narrated by Hillary Huber and Michael Glenn
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Boldly Go” by William Shatner and Joshua Brandon, narrated by William Shatner
3. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Peter Attia, MD
4. “Beyond the Story” by BTS, Myeongseok Kang, and translators: Anton Hur, Slin Jung and Clare Richards; narrated by Kim Young-Gi and Park Chan-won
5. “Hábitos atómicos” by James Clear, narrated by Arturock
6. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
9. “How to Talk to Anyone” by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
5. “I Can See You,” Taylor Swift
6. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
7. “F--umean,” Gunna
8. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
9. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
10. “Karma,” Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “I Can See You,” Taylor Swift
4. “Mine,” Taylor Swift
5. “Back To December,” Taylor Swift
6. “Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll
7. “Enchanted,” Taylor Swift
8. “Sparks Fly,” Taylor Swift
9. “Dear John,” Taylor Swift
10. “Better Than Revenge,” Taylor Swift
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “F--umean,” Gunna
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
4. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
5. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
6. “Thinkin Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Thang For You,” Rylo Rodriguez and NoCap
8. “Snooze,” SZA
9. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
10. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending July 13 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Lala,” Myke Towers
2. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
4. “I Can See You,” Taylor Swift
5. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
6. “Where She Goes,” Bad Bunny
7. “Back To December,” Taylor Swift
8. “Mine,” Taylor Swift
9. “Enchanted,” Taylor Swift
10. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 10 according to the Associated Press.
1. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Lionsgate
2. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Universal
3. “Sisu,” Lionsgate
4. “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” Universal
5. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Paramount
6. “65,” Sony
7. “Renfield,” Universal
6. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” Warner
8. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
10. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal