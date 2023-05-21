Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 6 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry, Berkley
2. “The 23rd Midnight,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, Little, Brown
3. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros, Red Tower
4. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese, Grove
5. “The Wedding Planner,” Danielle Steel, Delacorte
6. “Simply Lies,” David Baldacci, Grand Central
7. “Hello Beautiful,” Ann Napolitano, Dial
8. “The Secret Book of Flora Lea,” Patti Callahan Henry, Atria
9. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
10. “It Ends with Us,” Colleen Hoover, Atria
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3,” Joanna Gaines, Morrow
2. “The Glucose Goddess Method,” Jessie Inchauspe, Simon Element
3. “The Wager,” David Grann, Doubleday
4. “The Light We Carry,” Michelle Obama, Crown
5. “Serenity in the Storm,” Kayleigh Mcenany, Liberatio Protocol
6. “Tremendous,” Joey Diaz, BenBella
7. “Look for Me There,” Luke Russert, Harper Horizon
8. “Outlive,” Peter Attia, Harmony
9. “Letters to Trump,” Donald J. Trump, Winning Team
10. “The Daily Dad,” Ryan Holiday, Portfolio
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston
2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan
3. “The Echo of Old Books” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Vanessa Johansson, Steve West and Sarah Zimmerman
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
5. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman
6. “Vacation Wars” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by CJ Bloom and Lee Samuels
7. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author
8. “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by Tom Hanks, narrated by the author, Peter Gerety, Natalie Morales, Ego Nwodim, Nasim Pedrad, Connor Ratliff, Holland Taylor, Rita Wilson and full cast
9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon
10. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
3. “Disruptive Thinking” by T. D. Jakes, narrated by the author, Kyle Chapel and Inger Tudor
4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD, and Bill Gifford — contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
7. “The Daddy Diaries” by Andy Cohen, narrated by the author
8. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
9. “The 6 Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author
10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
4. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
5. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
6. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
7. “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
8. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
9. “Die For You,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
10. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
4. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Dancin’ In The Country,” Tyler Hubbard
8. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
10. “Tennessee Orange,” Megan Moroney
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “All My Life,” Lil Durk, featuring J. Cole
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
4. “Search and Rescue,” Drake
5. “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
6. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
7. “B---- Let’s Do It,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again
8. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
10. “Snooze,” SZA
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending May 11 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
2. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
3. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
4. “Cupid (Twin Version),” Fifty Fifty
5. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
6. “Kill Bill,” SZA
7. “Daylight,” David Kushner
8. “TQG,” Karol G and Shakira
9. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
10. “Classy 101,” Feid and Young Miko
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 8 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Knock at the Cabin,” Universal
2. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal
3. “Champions,” Universal
4. “Children of the Corn” (2023), RLJ Entertainment
5. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
6. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” Warner
7. “Supercell,” Lionsgate
8. “Jesus Revolution,” Lionsgate
9. “M3GAN,” Universal
10. “A Man Called Otto,” Sony