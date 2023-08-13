Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 5 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Tom Lake: A Novel” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
3. “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)
4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “The Collector: A Novel” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
8. “Dead Fall: A Thriller” by Brad Thor (Atria)
9. “Obsessed” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown and Company)
10. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)
2. “Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward after Loss and Heartache” by Granger Smith (W)
3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)
4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
5. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday)
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
8. “The Complete Cook’s Country TV Show Cookbook: Every Recipe, Every Ingredient Testing, Every Equipment Rating from All 9 Seasons” (America’s Test Kitchen)
9. “What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy” by Gaby Dalkin (Abrams)
10. “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS” by BTS and Myeongseok Kang (Flatiron)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep
2. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale
3. “In the Likely Event” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Carly Robins and Teddy Hamilton
4. “Defiance of the Fall, Book 10” by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko
5. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
6. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
7. “After Death” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini
8. “Call the Canaries Home” by Laura Barrow, narrated by Amy Bentley, Sophie Amoss, Janet Metzger and Arielle DeLisle
9. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author
10. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, narrated by Jeff Cummings
3. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Peter Attia, MD
4. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
5. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
9. “Hábitos atómicos” by James Clear, narrated by Arturock
10. “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Meltdown,” Travis Scott and Drake
4. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
5. “Fe!n,” Travis Scott and Playboi Carti
6. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
7. “F--umean,” Gunna
8. “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua
9. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Try That In A Small Town,” Jason Aldean
4. “Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll
5. “Religiously,” Bailey Zimmerman
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
8. “You, Me and Whiskey,” Justin Moore and Priscilla Block
9. “Love You Anyway,” Luke Combs
10. “Bury Me In Georgia,” Kane Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Meltdown,” Travis Scott and Drake
2. “F--umean,” Gunna
3. “I Know?” Travis Scott
4. “Telekinesis,” Travis Scott, SZA and Future
5. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Fe!in,” Travis Scott and Playboi Carti
7. “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua
8. “Topia Twins,” Travis Scott, Rob49 and 21 Savage
9. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
10. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 3 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Seven,” Jung Kook and Latto
2. “Lala,” Myke Towers
3. “Meltdown” Travis Scott and Drake
4. “What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
5. “Fe!in,” Travis Scott and Playboi Carti
6. “K-Pop “ Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd
7. “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
8. “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua
9. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
10. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 31 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Kandahar,” Universal
2. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Lionsgate
3. “River Wild” (2023), Universal
4. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Universal
5. “Sisu,” Lionsgate
6. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Paramount
7. “Renfield,” Universal
8. “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” Universal
9. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal
10. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate