Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 8 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
3. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
6. “Palazzo” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)
8. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)
9. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
10. “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang (Morrow)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Piggyback)
2. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” by Ramin Zahed (Abrams)
3. “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” by Johnny Joey Jones (Broadside)
4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
5. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
6. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)
7. “Glow” by Stacie Stephenson (Harper Celebrate)
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
9. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
10. “The In-Between” by Hadley Vilahos (Ballantine)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale
2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
4. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
5. “Call the Canaries Home” by Laura Barrow, narrated by Amy Bentley, Sophie Amoss, Janet Metzger and Arielle DeLisle
6. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author
7. “Wool” by Hugh Howey, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini
8. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett
9. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston
10. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, M.D., and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Attia
3. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
6. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
7. “The Things We Make” by Bill Hammack, narrated by Jonathan Todd Ross
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
9. “How to Talk to Anyone” by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author
10. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
4. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
5. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
6. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
7. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
8. “F--umean,” Gunna
9. “Karma,” Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
10. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll
4. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
5. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Memory Lane,” Old Dominion
8. “Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis
9. “Religiously,” Bailey Zimmerman
10. “Dancin’ In The Country,” Tyler Hubbard
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “F--umean,” Gunna
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
5. “I Can See You,” Taylor Swift
6. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
7. “Thang For You,” Rylo Rodriguez and NoCap
8. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Back To December,” Taylor Swift
10. “Enchanted,” Taylor Swift
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending July 6 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
3. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
4. “Where She Goes,” Bad Bunny
5. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
6. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
7. “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
8. “Daylight,” David Kushner
9. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
10. “Kill Bill,” SZA
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 3 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Universal
2. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Lionsgate
3. “65,” Sony
4. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Paramount
5. “Renfield,” Universal
6. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” Warner
7. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
8. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal
9. “Creed III,” Warner
10. “The Ritual Killer,” Screen Media