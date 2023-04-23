Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 15 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Dark Angel” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “Lassiter” by J.R. Ward (Gallery)
3. “Things I Wish I Told My Mother” by Susan Patterson, James Patterson, Susan DiLallo (Little, Brown)
4. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
5. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)
6. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
7. “Homecoming” by Kate Morton (Mariner)
8. “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)
9. “Countdown” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
10. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
2. “Truly Simple” by Kristin Cavallari (Rodale)
3. “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Return of the Gods” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
6. “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
7. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful” by Maggie Smith (One Signal)
8. “You’re Going to Make It” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
9. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
10. “Life Worth Living” by Miroslav Volf et al. (Open Field)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “The Echo of Old Books” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Vanessa Johansson, Steve West and Sarah Zimmerman
2. “Dark Angel” by John Sandford, narrated by Robert Petkoff
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman
5. “Lassiter” by J.R. Ward, narrated by Jim Frangione
6. “Her Deadly Game” by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
7. “Tower of the Noobs” by Ryan Rimmel, narrated by Johnathan McClain
8. “The Sandman: Act III” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, K.J. Apa, Kat Dennings, Shruti Haasan, David Harewood, Regé-Jean Page, Kristen Schaal, Wil Wheaton and full cast
9. “Mark of the Fool 3” by J.M. Clarke, narrated by Travis Baldree
10. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie
NONFICTION
1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, M.D., and Bill Gifford, contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, M.D.
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
4. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
6. “Plays Well with Others” by Eric Barker, narrated by Roger Wayne
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
8. “The Six Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author
9. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
10. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Search and Rescue,” Drake
3. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
4. “Kill Bill,” SZA
5. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
6. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
7. “Die For You,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
8. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
9. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
10. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
3. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
6. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
8. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
9. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
10. “Handle On You,” Parker McCollum
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Search and Rescue,” Drake
4. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
5. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
6. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
7. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Snooze,” SZA
9. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
10. “Princess Diana,” Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending April 13 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “TQG,” Karol G and Shakira
5. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
6. “Beso,” Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro
7. “Search and Rescue,” Drake
8. “Cupid, Twin Version,” Fifty Fifty
9. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
10. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 10 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
2. “M3GAN,” Universal
3. “Missing” (2023), Sony
4. “A Man Called Otto,” Sony
5. “Infinity Pool,” Decal
6. “The Ritual Killer,” Redbox Entertainment
7. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Universal
8. “The Whale,” Lionsgate
9. “Meet Cute,” Universal
10. “Babylon” (2022), Paramount