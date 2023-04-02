Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 25 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Countdown” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
3. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
4. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
5. “Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 13” by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga)
6. “Smolder” by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)
7. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
8. “Bea Wolf” by Zach Weinersmith; illustrations by Boulet (First Second)
9. “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
10. “The White Lady” by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Eat to Beat Your Diet” by William W. Li (Balance)
2. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond (Crown)
3. “Change Your Brain Every Day” by Daniel G. Amen (Tyndale Refresh)
4. “Saved” by Benjamin Hall (Harper)
5. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)
6. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
7. “Young Forever” by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
9. “The Courage to be Free” by Ron DeSantis (Broadside)
10. “Paris” by Paris Hilton (Dey Street)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
2. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber
3. “The Maid’s Diary” by Loreth Anne White, narrated by Jane Oppenheimer
4. “Daisy Jones and The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Jennifer Beals, Benjamin Bratt, Judy Greer and Pablo Schreiber
5. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
6. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie
7. “The Protector” by Susan Stoker, narrated by Ava Erickson and Ryan West
8. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, narrated by Maura Tierney
9. “Smolder” by Laurell K. Hamilton, narrated by Kimberly Alexis
10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
3. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
4. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
6. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author
7. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
9. “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author
10. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
5. “Die For You,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
6. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
7. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
8. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
9. “Players,” Coi Leray
10. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
3. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
4. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
6. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
8. “Going, Going, Gone,” Luke Combs
9. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
10. “Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
3. “Snooze,” SZA
4. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Kill Bill,” SZA
6. “Low Down,” Lil Baby
7. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
8. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
9. “Everything I Love,” Morgan Wallen
10. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending March 23 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “TQG,” Karol G and Shakira
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
5. “Die For You (Remix),” The Weeknd with Ariana Grande
6. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
7. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bizarrap and Shakira
8. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
9. “Yandel 150,” Yandel and Feid
10. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 20 according to the Associated Press.
1. “M3GAN,” Universal
2. “A Man Called Otto,” Sony
3. “The Ritual Killer,” Redbox Entertainment
4. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Universal
5. “The Whale,” Lionsgate
6. “Babylon” (2022), Paramount
7. “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” Alliance Entertainment
8. “Devotion,” Paramount
9. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Lionsgate
10. “The Old Way,” Liongsate