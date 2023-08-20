Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 12 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
3. “Happiness” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)
5. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
8. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
9. “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “American Playbook” by Clay Travis (Threshold)
2. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
3. “Tucker” by Chadwick Moore (All Seasons)
4. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)
5. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
6. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Adversity for Sale” by Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins (HarperCollins Leadership)
9. “Like a River” by Granger Smith (W)
10. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep
2. “In the Likely Event” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Carly Robins and Teddy Hamilton
3. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Emilia Fox, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Kate MacDonald, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser
4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
5. “Legacy on Trial” by Joe Cargile, narrated by Michael Butler Murray
6. “The Royal” by Susan Stoker, narrated by CJ Bloom and Jeremy York
7. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
8. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale
9. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman
10. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Attia
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
4. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
6. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, narrated by Jeff Cummings
7. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
8. “Adversity for Sale” by Jeezy, narrated by Jay Jenkins
9. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
10. “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
4. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
5. “F--umean,” Gunna
6. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
7. “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
8. “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua
9. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
10. “Snooze,” SZA
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll
4. “Religiously,” Bailey Zimmerman
5. “Try That In A Small Town,” Jason Aldean
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Love You Anyway,” Luke Combs
8. “Bury Me In Georgia,” Kane Brown
9. “You, Me and Whiskey,” Justin Moore and Priscilla Block
10. “Watermelon Moonshine,” Lainey Wilson
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Oliver Anthony Music
2. “F--umean,” Gunna
3. “Meltdown,” Travis Scott and Drake
4. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
5. “I Know?,” Travis Scott
6. “Telekinesis,” Travis Scott, SZA and Future
7. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
8. “Qlona,” Karol G and Pesa Pluma
9. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
10. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 10 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Seven,” Jung Kook and Latto
2. “Lala,” Myke Towers
3. “What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish
4. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
5. “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
6. “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua
7. “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Columbia,” Quevedo
9. “F--umean,” Gunna
10. “Meltdown,” Travis Scott and Drake
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 7 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Fast X,” Universal
2. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Lionsgate
3. “Kandahar,” Universal
4. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Universal
5. “River Wild” (2023), Universal
6. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Paramount
7. “Sisu,” Lionsgate
8. “Renfield,” Universal
9. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
10. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal