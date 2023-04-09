Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 1 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “Loyalty” by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
4. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)
5. “Countdown” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
6. “Tombs” by Junji Ito (Viz)
7. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
8. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
9. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)
10. “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
2. “You’re Going to Make It” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
3. “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
4. “Sweet Enough” by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter)
5. “Eat to Beat Your Diet” by William W. Li (Balance)
6. “RecipeTin Eats Dinner” by Nagi Maehashi (Countryman)
7. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (Random House)
8. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond (Crown)
9. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Her Deadly Game” by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
3. “The Maid’s Diary” by Loreth Anne White, narrated by Jane Oppenheimer
4. “Daisy Jones and The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Jennifer Beals, Benjamin Bratt, Judy Greer and Pablo Schreiber
5. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber
6. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck
7. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
8. “The Echo of Old Books” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Vanessa Johansson, Steve West and Sarah Zimmerman
9. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, narrated by Maura Tierney
10. “Beware of Chicken 2: A Xianxia Cultivation Novel” by Casualfarmer, narrated by Travis Baldree
NONFICTION
1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford — contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
3. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
5. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
8. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
9. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
10. “The 6 Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Like Crazy,” Jimin
2. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
3. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Kill Bill,” SZA
5. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
6. “Die For You,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
7. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
8. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
9. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
10. “Players,” Coi Leray
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
4. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Love You Anyway,” Luke Combs
7. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
9. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
10. “Heart Like A Truck,” Lainey Wilson
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fight The Feeling,” Bob Wave
3. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
4. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Snooze,” SZA
6. “Kill Bill,” SZA
7. “Ella Balia Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
8. “Low Down,” Lil Baby
9. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
10. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending March 30 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “TQG,” Karol G and Shakira
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
5. “BESO,” Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro
6. “Die For You (Remix),” The Weeknd with Ariana Grande
7. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
8. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bizarrap and Shakira
9. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
10. “La Bebe (Remix),” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 27 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate
2. “M3GAN,” Universal
3. “Missing” (2023), Sony
4. “A Man Called Otto,” Sony
5. “The Ritual Killer,” Redbox Entertainment
6. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Universal
7. “The Whale,” Lionsgate
8. “Babylon” (2022), Paramount
9. “The Old Way,” Liongsate
10. “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” Alliance Entertainment