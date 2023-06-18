Books
Best-selling books of the week ending June 10 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
2. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)
3. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 4” by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)
4. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)
5. “Clive Cussler: Fire Strike” by Mike Maden (Putnam)
6. “Identity” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See (Scribner)
8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
9. “The Paris Daughter” by Kristin Harmel (Gallery)
10. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Pageboy” by Elliot Page (Flatiron)
2. “Prepared” by Mike Glover (Portfolio)
3. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)
4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
5. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
6. “The Anti-Communist Manifesto” by Jesse Kelly (Threshold)
7. “The Puppeteers” by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside)
8. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
10. “War on Ivermectin” by Pierre Kory (Skyhorse)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Waybound” by Will Wight, narrated by Travis Baldree
2. “Identity” by Nora Roberts, narrated by January LaVoy
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus, and Pandora Sykes
4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author
6. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Mass, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda
7. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston
8. “Cross Down” by James Patterson and Brendan BuBois, narrated by William Stephens, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Mela Lee, Inger Tudor, Zeno Robinson, Wayne Carr and Peter Giles
9. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
10. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Pageboy” by Elliot Page, narrated by Elliot Page
3. “Outlive” by Peter Attia, M.D. and Bill Gifford, contributor; narrated by Peter Attia, M.D.
4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
5. “Prepared” by Mike Glover and Jack Carr, foreward; narrated by Mike Glover and Ray Porter
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
7. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
9. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
10. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by David Goggins and Adam Skolnick
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
3. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
4. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
5. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
6. “Kill Bill,” SZA
7. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
8. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
9. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
10. “Karma,” Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
3. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
4. “Need A Favor,” Jelly Roll
5. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
8. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Dancin’ In The Country,” Tyler Hubbard
10. “Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
4. “Where She Goes,” Bad Bunny
5. “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
6. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Search and Rescue,” Drake
8. “Snooze,” SZA
9. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
10. “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto and Cardi B.
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending June 8 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
2. “Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Volume 55,” Bizarrap and Peso Pluma
3. “Where She Goes,” Bad Bunny
4. “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
5. “La Bebe (Remix)” Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
6. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
7. “Cupid (Twin Version),” Fifty Fifty
8. “Sprinter,” Dave amd Central Cee
9. “TQM,” Fuerza Regida
10. “Daylight,” David Kushner
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 5 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Renfield,” Universal
2. “65,” Sony
3. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Paramount
4. “Creed III,” Warner
5. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” Warner
6. “Mafia Mamma,” Decal
7. “Cocaine Bear,” Universal
8. “Knock at the Cabin,” Universal
9. “80 for Brady,” Paramount
10. “Plane” (2023), Lionsgate