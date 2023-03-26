Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 18 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “I Will Find You” by Harlen Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
4. “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
5. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
6. “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)
8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)
10. “A Day of Fallen Night” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Saved” by Benjamin Hall (Harper)
2. “The Courage to be Free” by Ron DeSantis (Broadside)
3. “Paris” by Paris Hilton (Dey Street)
4. “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (Random House)
5. “How to Grow Your Small Business” by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)
6. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Walk the Blue Line” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)
9. “8 Rules of Love” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Good Power” by Ginni Rometty (Harvard Business Review)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, narrated by Maura Tierney
4. “Daisy Jones and The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Jennifer Beals, Benjamin Bratt, Judy Greer and Pablo Schreiber
5. “The Maid’s Diary” by Loreth Anne White, narrated by Jane Oppenheimer
6. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
7. “The Protector” by Susan Stoker, narrated by Ava Erickson and Ryan West
8. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song
9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie
10. “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Daisy Ridley
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author
3. “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author
4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
5. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner
6. “Saved” by Benjamin Hall, narrated by the author
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
8. “Paris” by Paris Hilton, narrated by the author
9. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick
10. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Kill Bill,” SZA
4. “Die For You,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
5. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
6. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
7. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
8. “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez
9. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
10. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
COUNTRY
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
3. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
5. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
6. “One Thing At A Time,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
8. “Going, Going, Gone,” Luke Combs
9. “Everything I Love,” Morgan Wallen
10. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Favorite Song,” Toosii
3. “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Snooze,” SZA
5. “Kill Bill,” SZA
6. “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
7. “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
8. “Everything I Love,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Ain’t That Some,” Morgan Wallen
10. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending March 16 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
2. “TQG,” Karol G and Shakira
3. “Die For You (Remix),” The Weeknd with Ariana Grande
4. “Kill Bill,” SZA
5. “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
6. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Bizarrap and Shakira
7. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
8. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
9. “Yandel 150,” Yandel, Feid
10. “Calm Down,” Rema with Selena Gomez
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 13 according to the Associated Press.
1. “A Man Called Otto”
2. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
3. “The Whale”
4. “The Ritual Killer”
5. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
6. “Devotion”
7. “The Old Way”
8. “Legacy Peak”
9. “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
10. “Black Adam”