This is the story of a guinea pig as the great connector.

I learned it from journalist Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” who has written a gorgeous new book called “It. Goes. So. Fast: The Year of No Do-Overs.” The book is a memoir about her older son’s final year of high school and all the choices, the longing, the joys, the regrets and the big and small victories that punctuate the 18 or so years it takes to launch a child into the world.