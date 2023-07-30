My ABCs of traveling well with kids

Some friends got together last week and gave me a “grandma shower.” This consisted of a party where people brought me presents that I can use when I babysit my new grandson at my house.

Now, I’ve never been married or given birth. Therefore, I’ve actually never been to a shower where I was the actual guest of honor. As many of you know, my kids were adopted and came preassembled, so we never had the traditional baby shower.

Tags

Recommended for you