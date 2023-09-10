With grands, we level the playing field between youth and age

There's nothing like blistering sunshine and high humidity to level the playing field between youth and age, writes Lori Borgman. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

We are enjoying the aftermath of an all-grandkid weekend: fatigue, muscle cramps and a blue bucket filled with cicada shells by the back door. We will rebound shortly. Thanksgiving sounds about right.

The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak — especially when you are outnumbered 11 to two.