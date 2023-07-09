Without Luke, Fridays will never be the same

Getting a guide dog opened up the world for Luke. (Lori Borgman/TNS)

Every Friday one of us called our nephew Luke, or he called us.

We started with the weather. He always knew the highs and lows, if it was a pleasant day or storms were stirring. He couldn’t see what was happening outside — he started losing his vision at age 12 — but he knew.

