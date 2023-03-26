Work on the home front inches toward equality

Eric and Carla Hailey with their children Isabella, 13, and E.J., 6, at their gym, Max Fitness in Mount Laurel Sunday. Dads like Eric are increasing the time they spend in childcare. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

 Tom Gralish/Philadelphia Inquirer

When the pandemic locked down America three years ago, Eric Hailey, 41, saw for the first time how much his wife, Carla, did to support their family.

“When she said before how busy she was with the house and the kids, I didn’t realize how much she did,” said Eric, who owns Max Fitness gym in Mount Laurel, N.J. “But when I stayed home from work for COVID, I got a lot of appreciation for it. And I tried to do more to take the burden off her.”

