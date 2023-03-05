The Idaho Legislature is — or should be — about halfway through this year’s session. However, I gauge it to be closer to the end. With House Speaker Mike Moyle, a farmer, running the ship in the House, I guarantee if the weather is warming, Moyle is champing at the bit to get out in the field. As I was once told, the longer legislators are in town, the more trouble they cause.
So here are a few comments on pending bills in the Legislature.
No doubt Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, will get the TikTok app banned from state devices. This is a good first step at getting China out of our state. Anyone thinking this is anything but spyware needs to wake up.
Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, has sought to bring an alternative to the voucher program by reinventing the Education Savings Account. It’s an interesting idea. I have thought it unfair to allow these accounts and then dictate where they can be used. I also support money following the student.
However, it is a constitutional mandate that we adequately fund our public schools and we are just getting there. I don’t think this threatens funding but it could if there are not limitations in place. Last I heard, there was not a threshold on income for eligibility and there must be. Until it is clear it really is helping middle- and low-income families choose where their children attend school, it should not advance.
Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, should expect to see his bill regarding the banning of “sanctuary cities” to sail through both houses. The lack of control at the border by the Biden administration has fanned the flames in many states to protect their borders from the influx of illegal immigrants and to ensure cities and counties are cooperating fully with federal authorities concerning such matters.
I understand the thinking behind a bill being advanced by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa. He wants to make firing squads legal again in Idaho — not because he hopes to use them, but to ensure Idaho has a form of lethal punishment.
Sadly, the makers of the drugs we use in this country for lethal injections have been targeted by those who seek to stop capital punishment, making those drugs very difficult to obtain. Regardless of those difficulties, going back to something as barbaric as firing squads is quite unacceptable and I suspect many legislators will feel the same.
Much has been made of the introduction of a bill removing student IDs as a form of identification for voting. I’m all for this.
First of all, college students are supposed to vote only in their county of permanent residence. Secondly, college students are often targeted to swing an election with one issue. I have sat through many local GOP meetings where the chairperson has directed local college students to make sure they vote with an absentee ballot in their home county of residence and then watched the opposition do just the opposite on the University of Idaho campus.
Removing student IDs as proof of residency should take care of that problem.
A poll conducted by the Pew Institute found 68% of adults sampled supported restriction of sex changes or hormone treatments on children. Our European neighbors also have instituted such restrictions.
Children younger than 18 need to be allowed to grow up before deciding on this permanent course of action and House Bill 71 will ensure that this will happen. When I was a child, I was quite the tom boy. Girls were boring and the boys were fun. We built tree forts, played in creeks, had pine cone fights along with numerous other things often thought unacceptable for little girls. Then puberty happened and I changed.
I understand that in very few cases this doesn’t happen to some children. But what if they are late bloomers? I hope we give them a chance to be who they were born to be and just let them be kids.
Stay tuned. The Legislature has barely touched the governor’s agenda and it’s sure to get wild and crazy in the next few weeks.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.