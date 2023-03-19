Today is Sunday, March 19, the 78th day of 2023. There are 287 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 19, 1945, during World War II, 724 people were killed when a Japanese dive bomber attacked the carrier USS Franklin off Japan (the ship was saved). Adolf Hitler ordered the destruction of German facilities that could fall into Allied hands in his so-called “Nero Decree,” which was largely disregarded.
Also on this date:
In 1859, the opera “Faust” by Charles Gounod premiered in Paris.
In 1931, Nevada Gov. Fred B. Balzar signed a measure legalizing casino gambling.
In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered men between the ages of 45 and 64, inclusive, to register for nonmilitary duty.
In 1977, the series finale of “Mary Tyler Moore” aired on CBS-TV, ending the situa-tion comedy’s seven-season run.
In 1987, televangelist Jim Bakker resigned as chairperson of his PTL ministry organization amid a sex and money scandal involving Jessica Hahn, a former church secretary.
In 1991, Polish President Lech Walesa arrived in Washington, D.C., for his first state visit to the United States.
In 1995, after a 21-month hiatus, Michael Jordan returned to professional basket-ball with his former team, the Chicago Bulls.
In 1997, artist Willem de Kooning, considered one of the 20th century’s greatest painters, died in East Hampton, N.Y., at age 92.
In 2003, President George W. Bush ordered the start of war against Iraq. (Because of the time difference, it was early March 20 in Iraq.)
Fun fact
March 19 is National Let’s Laugh Day in the U.S.
Just for laughs
What do you call friends you like to eat with?
Tastebuds.
Trending words
“Erin go bragh:” phrase; (air-un-guh-BRAW). Definition: An Irish phrase that means “Ireland forever.”
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Renee Taylor is 90. Actor Ursula Andress is 87. Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 86. Singer Ruth Pointer (The Pointer Sisters) is 77. Actor Glenn Close is 76. Actor Bruce Willis is 68. Actor-comedian Mary Scheer is 60. Playwright Neil LaBute is 60. Actor Connor Trinneer is 54. Rock musician Gert Bettens (K’s Choice) is 53. Rapper Bun B is 50. Rock musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) is 47. Actor Virginia Williams is 45. Actor Abby Brammell is 44. MLB pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 35. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor is 34. Actor Philip Bolden is 28.
The edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “The structure of world peace cannot be the work of one man, or one party, or one nation ... it must be a peace which rests on the cooperative effort of the whole world.” — President Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1945)
