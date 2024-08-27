Today is Wednesday, Oct. 23, the 297th day of 2024. There are 69 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Oct. 23, 1983, 241 U.S. service members, most of them Marines, were killed in a suicide truck-bombing at the U.S. Marine Corps barracks at Beirut International Airport in Lebanon, while a near-simultaneous attack on French barracks in Beirut killed 58 paratroopers.

Also on this date

In 1915, an estimated 25,000 women marched on Fifth Avenue in New York City in support of women’s suffrage.

In 1942, during World War II, Britain launched a major offensive against Axis forces at El Alamein (el ah-lah-MAYN’) in Egypt, resulting in an Allied victory.

In 1944, the Battle of Leyte (LAY’-tee) Gulf began; the largest naval battle of World War II resulted in a major Allied victory against Japanese forces.

In 1956, a student-sparked revolt against Hungary’s Communist rule began; as the revolution spread, Soviet forces started entering the country, putting down the uprising within weeks.

In 1987, the U.S. Senate rejected the Supreme Court nomination of Robert H. Bork 58-42.