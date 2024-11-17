Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The EdgeNovember 17, 2024

The Edge

Today is Sunday, Nov. 17, the 322nd day of 2024. There are 44 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Nov. 17, 1968, the last minutes of a tense NFL matchup on NBC between the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders were preempted by the children’s film “Heidi.” The network received thousands of calls from angry viewers and formally apologized.

Also on this date

In 1800, Congress held its first session in the partially completed U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

In 1869, the Suez Canal opened in Egypt.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon told a gathering of Associated Press managing editors at a televised news conference in Orlando, Fla: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”

In 1989, an estimated 10,000-15,000 Czechoslovakian students demonstrated in Prague against Communist rule; hundreds of thousands joined the protests in the following days. Dubbed the “Velvet Revolution” for its nonviolent nature, the protests led to the resignation of the Communist Party’s leadership on Nov. 28.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In 1997, 62 people, most of them foreign tourists, were killed when militants opened fire at the Temple of Hatshepsut (haht-shehp-SOOT’) in Luxor, Egypt; the attackers were killed by police.

In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Austrian-born actor who had become one of America’s biggest movie stars of the 1980s and ’90ws, was sworn in as the 38th governor of California.

In 2020, President Donald Trump fired the nation’s top election security official, Christopher Krebs, who had refuted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud and vouched for the integrity of the vote.

Fun fact

The Falkland Island minefields have become an accidental nature preserve for penguins, who don’t weigh enough to set them off. The penguin population there has grown to over 1 million.

Today’s birthdays

Film director Martin Scorsese (skor-SEH’-see) is 82. Actor-model Lauren Hutton is 81. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 80. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim is 80. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 80. Basketball Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes is 79. Film director Roland Joffe is 79. Former House Speaker John Boehner (BAY’-nur) is 75. Actor Stephen Root is 73. TV host-entertainer RuPaul is 64. Actor Dylan Walsh is 61. TV host-model Daisy Fuentes is 58. R&B singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 57. Actor Rachel McAdams is 46.

The Edge is compiled by Katie Clohessy. She can be contacted at kclohessy@lmtribune.com.

Related
The EdgeNov. 16
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 15
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 14
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 13
The Edge
Related
The EdgeNov. 12
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 9
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 8
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 7
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 6
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 5
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 3
The Edge
The Edge
The EdgeOct. 24
The Edge
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy