Today is Wednesday, Nov. 27, the 332nd day of 2024. There are 34 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Nov. 27, 1978, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone (mah-SKOH’-nee) and city Supervisor and gay rights activist Harvey Milk were fatally shot inside City Hall by former Supervisor Dan White.

Also on this date

In 1924, Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — took place in New York.

In 1934, bank robber and “Public Enemy No. 1” Lester Joseph Gillis, better known as George “Baby Face” Nelson, was killed in a gun battle with FBI agents in Barrington, Ill.

In 1970, Pope Paul VI, visiting the Philippines, was slightly wounded at the Manila airport by a dagger-wielding Bolivian painter disguised as a priest.