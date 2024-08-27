Today is Thursday, Dec. 12, the 347th day of 2024. There are 19 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Dec. 12, 2000, George W. Bush became president-elect as a divided U.S. Supreme Court reversed a state court recount decision in Florida’s tightly contested presidential election.

Also on this date

In 1870, Joseph H. Rainey, of South Carolina, became the first Black lawmaker sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 1985, 248 American soldiers and eight crew members were killed when an Arrow Air charter crashed after takeoff from Gander, Newfoundland.

In 2010, the inflatable roof of the Minneapolis Metrodome collapsed following a snowstorm that had dumped 17 inches on the city. (The NFL was forced to shift an already rescheduled game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants to Detroit’s Ford Field.)