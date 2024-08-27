Sections
The EdgeDecember 20, 2024

The Edge

Today is Friday, Dec. 20, the 355th day of 2024. There are 11 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Dec. 20, 1803, the Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.

Also on this date

In 1946, the classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” premiered at the Globe Theater in New York City.

In 1986, three Black men were attacked by a group of white youths in the Howard Beach neighborhood of Queens, New York, resulting in the death of one of the men, Michael Griffith.

In 1987, more than 4,300 people were killed when the Doña Paz (DOHN’-yuh pahz), a Philippine passenger ship, collided with the tanker Vector off Mindoro island.

In 1989, the United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of Gen. Manuel Noriega.

In 2019, the United States Space Force was established when President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020.

Fun fact

We are conditioned to say “bless you” when someone sneezes. The superstition-turned-rule-of-etiquette was introduced by Pope Gregory the Great in 590 AD. Sneezing could be a sign of the plague, and in the event that the person was ill, it seemed only right to offer them a blessing.

Today’s birthdays

Rock drummer Peter Criss (Kiss) is 79. Producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order”) is 78. Musician Alan Parsons is 76. Author Sandra Cisneros is 70. Actor Michael Badalucco is 70. Rock singer Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes) is 58. Filmmaker Todd Phillips is 54. Actor Jonah Hill is 41. Soccer player Kylian Mbappé is 26.

The Edge is compiled by Katie Clohessy. She can be contacted at kclohessy@lmtribune.com.

