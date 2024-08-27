Today is Friday, Jan. 10, the tenth day of 2025. There are 355 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 10, 1982, San Francisco 49ers receiver Dwight Clark caught a touchdown pass from Joe Montana with 58 seconds left in the NFC Championship Game; one of the most famous plays in NFL history, “The Catch” led the 49ers to a 28-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and a berth in Super Bowl XVI, where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals for their first Super Bowl victory.
Also on this date
In 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which argued for American independence from British rule.
In 1860, the Pemberton Mill in Lawrence, Massachusetts, collapsed and caught fire, killing as many as 145 people.
In 1861, Florida became the third state to secede from the Union prior to the Civil War.
In 1863, the London Underground was born when the Metropolitan Railway, the world’s first underground passenger railway, opened to the public with service between Paddington and Farringdon Street.
In 1920, the League of Nations was established as the Treaty of Versailles (vehr-SY’) went into effect.
Fun facts
During WWI, many dogs were trained as ‘casualty’ or ‘mercy’ dogs. They would seek out the injured and carry them medical supplies or comfort the mortally wounded.
The bacteria in your gut may influence your food cravings and eating habits. Studies have shown that the types and amounts of bacteria in your gut might affect your appetite, your preference for certain types of food and even the way your body processes and stores nutrients.
Today’s birthdays
Olympic decathlon gold medalist Bill Toomey is 86. Singer Rod Stewart is 80. Rock singer-musician Donald Fagen (Steely Dan) is 77. Boxing Hall of Famer George Foreman is 76. Singer Pat Benatar is 72. Hall of Fame racing driver and team owner Bobby Rahal is 72. Actor-comedian Jemaine Clement is 51. Businessman Jared Kushner is 44.
