Today is Tuesday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2025. There are 351 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Jan. 14, 2013, cyclist Lance Armstrong ended a decade of denial by confessing to Oprah Winfrey during a videotaped interview that he’d used performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France seven consecutive times.

Also on this date

In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April.

In 1943, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French Gen. Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca, Morocco.

In 1952, NBC’s “Today” show premiered, with Dave Garroway as host.

In 1963, George C. Wallace was sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, and segregation forever!” — a view he later repudiated.

In 1967, the “Summer of Love” unofficially began with a “Human Be-In” involving tens of thousands of young people at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.