Today is Tuesday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2025. There are 351 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 14, 2013, cyclist Lance Armstrong ended a decade of denial by confessing to Oprah Winfrey during a videotaped interview that he’d used performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France seven consecutive times.
Also on this date
In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April.
In 1943, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French Gen. Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca, Morocco.
In 1952, NBC’s “Today” show premiered, with Dave Garroway as host.
In 1963, George C. Wallace was sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, and segregation forever!” — a view he later repudiated.
In 1967, the “Summer of Love” unofficially began with a “Human Be-In” involving tens of thousands of young people at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
In 1970, Diana Ross and the Supremes performed their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.
In 1994, U.S. President Bill Clinton, Russian President Boris Yeltsin and Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk signed the Trilateral Statement, an accord to dismantle the nuclear arsenal of Ukraine.
In 2006, Eminem remarried Kim Mathers in Detroit. He filed for divorce 82 days later.
Fun fact
Bananas are berries, but stawberries aren’t. Botanically, bananas are classified as berries, while strawberries aren’t. Strawberries are actually considered aggregate fruits because they form from multiple ovaries of a single flower.
The Turritopsis dohrnii, also known as the immortal jellyfish, can potentially live forever. When it’s injured or old, it can revert to its juvenile form and start its life cycle all over again. This process is called transdifferentiation.
Octopuses are incredible creatures with not one, not two, but three hearts. Two hearts pump blood to the gills, while the third heart pumps it to the rest of the body. These extra hearts help them survive in the deep sea where oxygen levels are low.
Today’s birthdays
Drag racer Don “Big Daddy” Garlits is 93. Actor Faye Dunaway is 84. Actor Holland Taylor is 82. Guitarist-producer T-Bone Burnett is 77. Filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan is 76. Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is 62. Actor Emily Watson is 58. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 57. Actor Jason Bateman is 56. Rock musician Dave Grohl is 56. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 43. Actor Grant Gustin is 35.
