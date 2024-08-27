Today is Sunday, Jan. 19, the 19th day of 2025. There are 346 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Jan. 19, 1937, Howard Hughes set a transcontinental air speed record in his H-1 Racer aircraft, flying from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., in seven hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds.

Also on this date

In 1853, Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Il Trovatore” premiered in Rome.

In 1861, Georgia became the fifth state to secede from the Union; it would join the Confederacy the following month.

In 1942, a German submarine sank the Canadian liner RMS Lady Hawkins off Cape Hatteras, N.C., killing 251 people; 71 survived.

In 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower held the first televised presidential news conference.

In 1966, Indira Gandhi was elected to her first term as prime minister of India.