Today in history

On Jan. 26, 2020, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California; the former Lakers star was 41.

Also on this date

In 1887, groundbreaking began for the construction of the Eiffel Tower; the tower would be completed just over two years later.

In 1905, the Cullinan Diamond, at 3,106 carats the largest diamond ever found, was discovered in South Africa.

In 1915, President Woodrow Wilson signed the act establishing Rocky Mountain National Park.

In 1950, the Constitution of India took effect, making the country the world’s largest democratic republic.

In 1993, Václav Havel (VAHTS’-lahv HAH’-vel) was elected president of the newly formed Czech Republic.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton forcefully denied having an affair with a former White House intern, telling reporters, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”