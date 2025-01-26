Today is Tuesday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2025. There are 337 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Fla, killing all seven crew members including schoolteacher Christa.
Also on this date
In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died at age 55; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.
In 1813, the novel “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen was first published, anonymously, in London.
In 1922, 98 people were killed when the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre in Washington, D.C., collapsed under the weight of nearly 2 feet of snow.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.
In 1980, six U.S. diplomats who had avoided being taken hostage at their embassy in Tehran flew out of Iran with the help of Canadian diplomats; the events were later dramatized in the film “Argo.”
In 1985, to raise funds in support of famine relief in Ethiopia, the supergroup USA For Africa recorded the song “We Are the World.”
In 2011, chaos engulfed Egypt as protesters seized the streets of Cairo, battling police, burning down the ruling party’s headquarters and defying a military curfew.
In 2017, Serena Williams won her record 23rd Open Era Grand Slam singles title, defeating her sister Venus at the Australian Open for what would be her final major championship.
Fun facts
Beavers have distinctive orange teeth due to iron in their enamel which makes their teeth strong enough to gnaw through wood.
There are 17 species of hedgehog and they are found in Europe, Africa and Asia. In the UK they can live in a variety of habitats including woodland, farmland, parks and gardens. Hedgehogs are also well established in our urban habitat and can, somewhat surprisingly, survive very well in our cities. They even make extremely good use of cemeteries, railway land, wasteland and both public and private gardens as long as there is food, and shelter available and the ability to connect with other hedgehogs.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Alan Alda is 89. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is 78. NBA coach Gregg Popovich is 76. Golf Hall of Famer Nick Price is 68. Film director Frank Darabont is 66. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 57. Rapper Rakim is 57. Humorist Mo Rocca is 56. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton is 54. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is 53. Rapper Rick Ross is 49. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (’N Sync) is 48. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 45. Actor Elijah Wood is 44. Rapper J. Cole is 40. Actor Ariel Winter is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Katie Clohessy. She can be contacted at kclohessy@lmtribune.com.