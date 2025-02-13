Today is Friday, Feb. 14, the 45th day of 2025. There are 320 days left in the year. This is Valentine’s Day.

Today in history

On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman identified as a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people in the nation’s deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack in Newtown, Conn., more than five years earlier. (Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in October 2021 and was sentenced in November 2022 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)

Also on this date

In 1779, English explorer James Cook was killed on the island of Hawai’i during a melee following Cook’s attempt to kidnap Hawaiian monarch Kalaniopu’u, who was to be used as leverage for the return of a boat stolen from one of Cook’s ships.

In 1876, inventors Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray applied separately for patents related to the telephone. (The U.S. Supreme Court eventually ruled Bell the rightful inventor.)

In 1929, the “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” took place in a Chicago garage as seven rivals of Al Capone’s gang were gunned down.