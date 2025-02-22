Today is Sunday, Feb. 23, the 54th day of 2025. There are 311 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Feb. 23, 1945, during World War II, U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima captured Mount Suribachi, where they raised two American flags. (The second flag-raising was captured in an iconic photograph by Joe Rosenthal of The Associated Press.)

Also on this date

In 1836, the siege of the Alamo by Mexican troops began in San Antonio, Texas.

In 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an agreement with Cuba to lease the area around Guantanamo Bay to the United States.

In 1942, the first shelling of the U.S. mainland during World War II occurred as a Japanese submarine fired on an oil refinery near Santa Barbara, Calif.