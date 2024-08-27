Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopJanuary 26, 2025

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Jan. 26, 2005

Twin City Foods is suspending its growing and processing operations in Lewiston and the surrounding region for 2005 because of transportation costs and sluggish demand for peas.

The decision means 45 full-time employees will be laid off including the 16 maintenance and warehouse positions suspended in October.

“In the last few years, we have seen our margins disappear despite all of our efforts to control costs,” according to a news release from Twin City Foods. “This has left the company few choices but to consolidate our pea processing operations.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The decision is an indication of how challenging it has become for Lewiston’s only vegetable processing plant, which has been in operation since 1947, providing stable manufacturing jobs.

———

Fred Meyer, a combination grocery and department store, is passing by the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for now.

In a financial review, Fred Meyer found the potential of Clarkston met the business’ criteria for new locations, but not with flying colors, said Mary Loftin, a spokeswoman for Fred Meyer in Portland, Ore. “It was an economic decision not to go into Clarkston at this time.”

Fred Meyer may review its choice again in a few years and is staying in contact with the property owner, Loftin says. “We’ll keep it on our radar screen.”

Related
The ScoopJan. 26
40 Years Ago
The ScoopJan. 26
After two people divorce, extended members are still ‘family...
The ScoopJan. 26
Top Ten
The ScoopJan. 26
Northwest Bestsellers
Related
PHOTOS: Navigating a difficult course
The ScoopJan. 26
PHOTOS: Navigating a difficult course
Sparks fly when collectors and cleaners collide
The ScoopJan. 26
Sparks fly when collectors and cleaners collide
Club Notes
The ScoopJan. 26
Club Notes
I hope the red wigglers — natives and imports — do their thing
The ScoopJan. 26
I hope the red wigglers — natives and imports — do their thing
Parents reach the point that it’s time for some counseling
The ScoopJan. 19
Parents reach the point that it’s time for some counseling
PHOTOS: Dollars to doughnuts, satisfy that sweet tooth
The ScoopJan. 19
PHOTOS: Dollars to doughnuts, satisfy that sweet tooth
Confession: My days of doing headstands are so last century
The ScoopJan. 19
Confession: My days of doing headstands are so last century
Is it too early for gardening?
The ScoopJan. 19
Is it too early for gardening?
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy