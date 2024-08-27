Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
The ScoopFebruary 9, 2025

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Feb. 9, 2005

After having a single passenger on one of the first flights to Lewiston, this community’s newest air route is quickly gaining popularity.

Bookings for SkyWest flights are averaging about 150 per day for the 200 spaces on flights between Lewiston and Salt Lake City, said Don McQuary at Tuesday’s meeting of the Port of Clarkston.

McQuary is vice president of the board of Valley Vision, an economic development organization that was key in negotiating the trial period for the Delta feeder airline.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

Seventeen-year-old Lindsey Crea, a junior from Prairie High School at Cottonwood, is already fixed on a career in accounting.

On Tuesday she won $500 toward that goal as one of about 400 area high school students who attended the Professional-Technical Preview Day at the Lewis-Clark State College campus.

“I want to do what I like to do and I would like a job that would keep me happy,” Crea said of her career choice.

Related
The ScoopFeb. 9
60 Years Ago
The ScoopFeb. 9
Top Ten
The ScoopFeb. 9
Honor Roll: Part 1
The ScoopFeb. 9
Honor Roll: Part 2
Related
Dad must learn age 11 is too young for son’s internet privacy
The ScoopFeb. 9
Dad must learn age 11 is too young for son’s internet privacy
PHOTOS: Snow day
The ScoopFeb. 9
PHOTOS: Snow day
BIG PICTURE: Fresh powder wipeout in the park
The ScoopFeb. 9
BIG PICTURE: Fresh powder wipeout in the park
The outlook is gray and foggy for paint colors
The ScoopFeb. 9
The outlook is gray and foggy for paint colors
The ScoopFeb. 9
Senior Calendar
The ScoopFeb. 9
Northwest Bestsellers
Use discretion when handling tough questions about the past
The ScoopFeb. 2
Use discretion when handling tough questions about the past
We had a birthday bash at the burger joint
The ScoopFeb. 2
We had a birthday bash at the burger joint
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy