20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Feb. 9, 2005

After having a single passenger on one of the first flights to Lewiston, this community’s newest air route is quickly gaining popularity.

Bookings for SkyWest flights are averaging about 150 per day for the 200 spaces on flights between Lewiston and Salt Lake City, said Don McQuary at Tuesday’s meeting of the Port of Clarkston.

McQuary is vice president of the board of Valley Vision, an economic development organization that was key in negotiating the trial period for the Delta feeder airline.