The ScoopMarch 2, 2025

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

March 2, 2005

A pedestrian overpass connecting Fifth Street with the Clearwater River Levee Bypass Road will be built this year.

A&R Construction of Lewiston was the apparent low bidder when envelopes were opened Tuesday at Boise. A&R’s bid was $695,324, about $17,000 less than estimated.

The project was cut back substantially from the time it was first conceived, however. It originally included sprucing up Fifth Street all the way to Main.

———

BOISE — The University of Idaho will get $169,000 for this year’s occupancy costs at the UI Water Center in Boise, the House voted Tuesday. But, the big money hits the table today as the joint budget committee debates Idaho’s higher education budget.

“We’re trying to protect what the governor has set up as much as we can,” said Rep. Shirley Ringo, D-Moscow, a member of the joint budget committee.

Gov. Dirk Kempthorne recommended a 6.4 percent increase in the higher ed budget, up to $237.7 million. Higher education takes about 10.7 percent of the general fund.

