20 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 9, 2005
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is again taking a run at dredging the silt-clogged shipping channel of the Lower Snake River.
The agency released a draft plan Tuesday to remove sediment from five low spots on the river, including the berthing areas of the ports of Lewiston and Clarkston.
“It does fill in with sediment and it needs to be dredged,” said corps spokeswoman Nola Conway at Walla Walla. “It’s necessary to maintain the navigation system and the public port berthing areas.”
The corps is proposing removing up to 450,000 cubic yards of sediment and using it to create shallow water habitat for young salmon in other areas of the river.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Washington State University Board of Regents approved the construction of a new baseball practice facility on the Pullman campus at its last meeting at the WSU Vancouver campus.
The 11,100-square-foot facility will be built adjacent to Bailey-Brayton Field, just east of the indoor football practice facility. It will cost an estimated $700,000 and will be built with athletic department funds.
Athletic Director Jim Sterk said the department hopes to build the practice building this summer, if sufficient funds can be raised. The building will provide space for pitching and batting cages and storage.