The ScoopMarch 16, 2025

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

March 16, 2005

ASOTIN — A proposal to build storage units in a Clarkston Heights residential zone was shot down Tuesday night by the Asotin County Planning Commission.

Tyler Berzett’s request for a conditional use permit to build 20 units on the 2200 block of South Slope Way was opposed by several neighbors in the area, who said allowing storage units alongside single family houses would set a bad precedent.

Some worried about increased traffic and noise and others said it could lead to even more storage units going up in the Chukar Lane neighborhood.

Don Nuxoll, who serves on the planning commission, said the storage units would be better suited for a commercial area.

———

A new 98-bed dormitory for Lewis-Clark State College students should be ready by the end of September, brothers Chester P. (Pat) McCann and Mike J. McCann said Tuesday.

It will be built without public dollars, although some of the property is being leased from the college, and ideally LCSC will at some point either lease or own the entire project, Pat McCann said.

The dormitory will be built on Fourth Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues. The four houses there have been purchased and should be razed within the next 30 days, he said.

