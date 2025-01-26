40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Jan. 26, 1985

ASOTIN — Asotin County farmers have been advised to study the new soft wheat futures market on the Minneapolis Exchange and then to enter it cautiously, if they feel confident.

Robert Sargeant, Washington State University extension economist, offered a few suggestions to the farmers at a cereals market session at the Gateway Inn at Asotin Thursday.

He said the futures market for white wheat could be a good new tool for northwestern growers when they become well acquainted with its operations. However, he said the futures market has been slow lately, but it could become active anytime and be a good investment under certain conditions.