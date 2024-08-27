40 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 2, 1985
It appears dredging of Lower Granite Reservoir at Lewiston will begin in 1986 — nearly 15 years earlier than Army Corps of Engineers experts thought it would be necessary.
Jerry Roediger of the corps’ Walla Walla office, said the dredging may cost between $1 million and $5 million. It is expected to remove 800,000 cubic yards of silt from the upper two-thirds of the Snake River reservoir.
Roediger said the dredging is needed to restore storage capacity to the reservoir. When the reservoir was filled in 1975, it was expected that sediment levels would reach a level in the year 2000 that it has reached this year.
———
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shareholders of Omark Industries Inc. overwhelmingly approved the merger of Omark with Blount Inc., an international construction and manufacturing company based in Montgomery, Ala.
The proposed merger was announced in November. It has resulted in “absolutely no change” for the Lewiston divison of Omark, according to company spokesman John Bernard.
Under terms of the agreement, Omark will become a wholly owned, independent operating subsidiary of Blount. Blount is purchasing more than 7 million outstanding shares of Omark stock for about $268 million.