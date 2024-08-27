40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Feb. 2, 1985

It appears dredging of Lower Granite Reservoir at Lewiston will begin in 1986 — nearly 15 years earlier than Army Corps of Engineers experts thought it would be necessary.

Jerry Roediger of the corps’ Walla Walla office, said the dredging may cost between $1 million and $5 million. It is expected to remove 800,000 cubic yards of silt from the upper two-thirds of the Snake River reservoir.

Roediger said the dredging is needed to restore storage capacity to the reservoir. When the reservoir was filled in 1975, it was expected that sediment levels would reach a level in the year 2000 that it has reached this year.