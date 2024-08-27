40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Feb. 9, 1985

A Clarkston developer of a $1 million marina at Red Wolf Crossing told Port of Clarkston commissioners Friday that work on the project is expected to begin in 30 days.

Cecil Larreau, a developer of the Red Wolf Marina, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington State departments of ecology and fisheries have approved, “in theory,” the permits he needs to begin construction.

He said he expects to have the construction permits in hand within 30 days.