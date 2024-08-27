Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
The ScoopFebruary 9, 2025

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Feb. 9, 1985

A Clarkston developer of a $1 million marina at Red Wolf Crossing told Port of Clarkston commissioners Friday that work on the project is expected to begin in 30 days.

Cecil Larreau, a developer of the Red Wolf Marina, said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington State departments of ecology and fisheries have approved, “in theory,” the permits he needs to begin construction.

He said he expects to have the construction permits in hand within 30 days.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

GRANGEVILLE — Mastering the technique of snowshoe racing is kind of tough, especially when you’re racing against the clock and your snowshoes keep getting crossed over each other.

That’s what happened to several contestants — both children and adults — during Friday’s Winter Festival activities here. Most of the snowshoe racers splatted face first in the wet, freezing snow before they made it across the finish line.

Still, there were some pretty good times, with Jim DeHaas of Grangeville finishing the race with the best overall time of 12:61 seconds.

Related
The ScoopFeb. 9
60 Years Ago
The ScoopFeb. 9
Top Ten
The ScoopFeb. 9
Honor Roll: Part 1
The ScoopFeb. 9
Honor Roll: Part 2
Related
Dad must learn age 11 is too young for son’s internet privacy
The ScoopFeb. 9
Dad must learn age 11 is too young for son’s internet privacy
PHOTOS: Snow day
The ScoopFeb. 9
PHOTOS: Snow day
BIG PICTURE: Fresh powder wipeout in the park
The ScoopFeb. 9
BIG PICTURE: Fresh powder wipeout in the park
The outlook is gray and foggy for paint colors
The ScoopFeb. 9
The outlook is gray and foggy for paint colors
The ScoopFeb. 9
Senior Calendar
The ScoopFeb. 9
Northwest Bestsellers
Use discretion when handling tough questions about the past
The ScoopFeb. 2
Use discretion when handling tough questions about the past
We had a birthday bash at the burger joint
The ScoopFeb. 2
We had a birthday bash at the burger joint
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy