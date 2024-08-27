40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Feb. 16, 1985

The Lewiston school board voted to delay for one year enforcing a state policy requiring high school seniors to attend six classes per day.

The board took the action Friday night at its regular meeting, despite Superintendent George W. Cassell’s recommendation to delay the requirement for two years, when other factors would force seniors to attend all six class periods of the day.

The policy, which was written vaguely enough to allow school administrators the choice of when to implement the requirement, was part of the “Excellence in Education” guidelines established by the Idaho Board of Education last year.