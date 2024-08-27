40 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 16, 1985
The Lewiston school board voted to delay for one year enforcing a state policy requiring high school seniors to attend six classes per day.
The board took the action Friday night at its regular meeting, despite Superintendent George W. Cassell’s recommendation to delay the requirement for two years, when other factors would force seniors to attend all six class periods of the day.
The policy, which was written vaguely enough to allow school administrators the choice of when to implement the requirement, was part of the “Excellence in Education” guidelines established by the Idaho Board of Education last year.
———
BOISE — For the second time in three sessions, the Idaho House has passed a bill raising the state’s legal drinking age from 19 to 21.
After surviving an effort to put a crippling amendment on the bill, expanding the legal drinking hours in Idaho, sponsors of the legislation won a 53-31 victory and sent the measure to the Senate.
That’s where the last drinking-age bill stalled two years ago, as the Senate State Affairs Committee voted to hold the bill indefinitely.