Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
The ScoopFebruary 23, 2025

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Feb. 23, 1985

LAPWAI — “Oh, play that thing,” Willie Ruff cried to his partner, Dwike Mitchell, on piano.

And Mitchell did. He not only played, but got the piano literally jumping on the stage before a full house at the Lapwai High School Auditorium Friday afternoon.

The Mitchell-Ruff Duo, which has been taking its piano-bass-French horn blend of jazz on the road for 30 years, stopped over at Lewiston Friday for an 8 p.m. concert at Lewiston High School Auditorium. Their appearance was part of the Lewis-Clark State College Artist’s Series.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The side trip to Lapwai was an example of what the duo likes to do best on its travel, and that is to take jazz to the children.

———

Is it legal for a motorist to drive in Idaho if he has lost his driving privileges in one state but has a valid license from another?

Generally speaking, says a spokesman for the Idaho Department of Transportation, he’s legal in Idaho if he has a valid license from another state.

Lewiston Police Chief Rodney H. Frederiksen views it differently. If the motorist’s driver’s license still is revoked in another state he can’t drive here legally even with a valid license from a second state, he says.

Related
The ScoopFeb. 23
20 Years Ago
The ScoopFeb. 23
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopFeb. 23
People in the cycle of violence must get help to get out of ...
The ScoopFeb. 23
BIG PICTURE: Duck, duck ... duck?
Related
PHOTOS: Rainy day delight
The ScoopFeb. 23
PHOTOS: Rainy day delight
Beginners will hit some sour notes on their way to perfection
The ScoopFeb. 23
Beginners will hit some sour notes on their way to perfection
For the ’25 garden: new plants to watch for
The ScoopFeb. 23
For the ’25 garden: new plants to watch for
The ScoopFeb. 23
Senior Calendar
I blame my inability to take a decent selfie on short arms
The ScoopFeb. 16
I blame my inability to take a decent selfie on short arms
Top Ten
The ScoopFeb. 16
Top Ten
PHOTOS: Little vehicles, big world
The ScoopFeb. 16
PHOTOS: Little vehicles, big world
Take care when sending greetings to an ex for a special day
The ScoopFeb. 16
Take care when sending greetings to an ex for a special day
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy