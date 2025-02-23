40 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 23, 1985
LAPWAI — “Oh, play that thing,” Willie Ruff cried to his partner, Dwike Mitchell, on piano.
And Mitchell did. He not only played, but got the piano literally jumping on the stage before a full house at the Lapwai High School Auditorium Friday afternoon.
The Mitchell-Ruff Duo, which has been taking its piano-bass-French horn blend of jazz on the road for 30 years, stopped over at Lewiston Friday for an 8 p.m. concert at Lewiston High School Auditorium. Their appearance was part of the Lewis-Clark State College Artist’s Series.
The side trip to Lapwai was an example of what the duo likes to do best on its travel, and that is to take jazz to the children.
Is it legal for a motorist to drive in Idaho if he has lost his driving privileges in one state but has a valid license from another?
Generally speaking, says a spokesman for the Idaho Department of Transportation, he’s legal in Idaho if he has a valid license from another state.
Lewiston Police Chief Rodney H. Frederiksen views it differently. If the motorist’s driver’s license still is revoked in another state he can’t drive here legally even with a valid license from a second state, he says.