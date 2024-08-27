Sections
The ScoopMarch 2, 2025

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

March 2, 1985

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — If basketball games were three quarters long, the Clarkston High girls basketball team would be headed for the Washington Class AA state tournament at Seattle next week.

But basketball games have four quarters, and the Bantams will have to win one more game this season before they’re assured a berth at state.

Wapato, on the other hand, earned its first trip to state since 1978 by virtue of a 43-37 victory over Clarkston at Medical Lake High School Friday night.

———

Robert L. Olson, a Lewiston pediatrician for almost 24 years, was elected Thursday evening president of the board of directors of the North Idaho Children’s Home.

Olson replaces Faith Haywood and will serve as chairman for this next year. Olson served a two-year term on the board from 1968 to 1970, and he has currently been on the board since 1980.

He and other officers were elected at the NICH annual meeting at the Lewiston Elks Temple.

