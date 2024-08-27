40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune March 16, 1985

Nearly three out of four doctors who practice at Tri-State Memorial would like the hospital to buy an ultrasound unit rather than a mammography unit.

Consequently, the Clarkston hospital will have the sophisticated diagnostic machine soon, said David Farlowe, hospital administrator.

“The board has basically already approved the purchase of an ultrasound unit, if this survey said it was more appropriate than a mammography unit,” Farlow said. “So for all purposes, it’s approved.”

Ultrasound units take pictures of a person’s internal organs and limbs by using sound waves, rather than X-rays. The machine is commonly used for examining pregnant women and patients who need gall bladder operations.