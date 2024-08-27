Sections
The ScoopJanuary 26, 2025

60 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Jan. 26, 1965

The Lewiston schools faculty team outlasted a Clarkston faculty team 100-92 in an overtime exhibition basketball game last night at the Lewis-Clark Normal School gym, overcoming a 45-point performance by Clarkston’s Dennis Broweleit for the win. Nearly 1,000, mostly students from the two schools, watched the game.

Clarkston led 50-48 at halftime but still needed a basket at the buzzer by Todd Kenning to force the overtime period. The score was 88-88 at the end of regulation time.

Both teams were hampered either by injury or losing players on fouls. Lewiston lost Dale James, head coach of the high school basketball team, in the fourth quarter after he pulled muscles in both legs, and had Bob Huddleston foul out in the third quarter and Ron Hayes in the fourth quarter.

———

PULLMAN — Some $6 million in new buildings will be among the gifts Washington State University will unwrap during its 75th anniversary celebration this year.

The school will also begin planning in 1965 for a total of $17.5 million in new facilities to be built in the next three years.

The flurry of construction, none of it to be financed by state tax funds, comes not a minute too soon. The enrollment at WSU is expected to jump 1,200 students from last fall’s 9,038 figure, according to State Census Board predictions. The board revised its May forecast of 9,950 students for the fall of 1965 upward to 10,200, with 10,900 students expected for the fall of 1968.

