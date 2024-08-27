60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Jan. 26, 1965

The Lewiston schools faculty team outlasted a Clarkston faculty team 100-92 in an overtime exhibition basketball game last night at the Lewis-Clark Normal School gym, overcoming a 45-point performance by Clarkston’s Dennis Broweleit for the win. Nearly 1,000, mostly students from the two schools, watched the game.

Clarkston led 50-48 at halftime but still needed a basket at the buzzer by Todd Kenning to force the overtime period. The score was 88-88 at the end of regulation time.

Both teams were hampered either by injury or losing players on fouls. Lewiston lost Dale James, head coach of the high school basketball team, in the fourth quarter after he pulled muscles in both legs, and had Bob Huddleston foul out in the third quarter and Ron Hayes in the fourth quarter.