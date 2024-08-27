60 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 2, 1965
Lewiston is becoming the wheat center for Idaho because of the potentials of its port district development, Harold West, Boise, administrator of the Idaho Wheat Commission, told the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce yesterday.
West made his comments at an agricultural program at which Graydon Storey, Myrtle area rancher, was presented a certificate for “outstanding accomplishments in grassland farming.” Storey, who has been farming on Magpie Grade for some 20 years, was 1964 winner of the Nez Perce County grassman of the year contest co-sponsored by the chamber, and was runnerup in the state contest.
The arrival of slackwater navigation and development of the Lewiston port district “will mean a lot to wheat export,” West told about 75 chamber members attending a luncheon at the Hotel Lewis-Clark.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Removal of the remains of the Grangeville Grade School building which burned Jan. 18 was started Monday by Tennessee Dray Co. of Grangeville, Superintendent Earl Vopat announced, today.
Vopat said the firm has 45 days to complete razing of the building to the ground level. The basement will be cleaned but will not be filled until Architect Hugh Richardson of Lewiston indicates whether it will be used.
No date is set for starting construction of the new building, Vopat said. “Richardson is working as fast as he can, but he is reluctant to give us a starting date yet — which is understandable.”