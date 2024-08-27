60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Feb. 2, 1965

Lewiston is becoming the wheat center for Idaho because of the potentials of its port district development, Harold West, Boise, administrator of the Idaho Wheat Commission, told the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce yesterday.

West made his comments at an agricultural program at which Graydon Storey, Myrtle area rancher, was presented a certificate for “outstanding accomplishments in grassland farming.” Storey, who has been farming on Magpie Grade for some 20 years, was 1964 winner of the Nez Perce County grassman of the year contest co-sponsored by the chamber, and was runnerup in the state contest.

The arrival of slackwater navigation and development of the Lewiston port district “will mean a lot to wheat export,” West told about 75 chamber members attending a luncheon at the Hotel Lewis-Clark.