60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Feb. 9, 1965

KOOSKIA — After 16 years of faithful service to the community, Kooskia’s fire engine — a Howard-Cooper pumper of an estimated 1917 vintage — is being readied for sacrifice on the altar of progress.

The tipoff was a community fun night at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall last week which raised $100 toward modernization of the Kooskia Volunteer Fire Department, Inevitably, one of the major steps will be to purchase a fire engine to replace the engine which has responded to fire calls here since 1948.

Origin of the Howard-Cooper, which was purchased from the city of Sandpoint, is misty. M.W. Lawton, sales manager for Howard-Cooper Corp. of Portland, reports that company records for 1934 — the year the city of Sandpoint bought the engine — are not available.