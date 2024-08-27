60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Feb. 16, 1965

Three Lewiston men took an unusual “vacation” last week to dive and work in the chill waters of the Snake River at Little Goose damsite.

William Engle and Jae Garlinghouse, partners in the Green Frog Diving Co., were accompanied by Michael Frost, a college student. They served as subcontractors for John M. Keltch, Inc., of Pasco, holder of an Army Corps of Engineers contract to rebuild the dike for the cofferdam, the temporary fish ladder and the sheer boom that protects it, all damaged in last spring’s flood.

The three cleaned the fish ladder of debris that had been swept in by the flood and set and attached anchors for the sheer boom. The boom, formed of logs, protects the ladder from debris and stray logs that otherwise would float in.