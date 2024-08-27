60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune March 2, 1965

For the first time since Jan. 28, a Camas Prairie Railroad freight train rolled out of Lewiston yesterday morning at 9:30 bound for Camas Prairie points.

It was a “real beautiful sight,” said Manager J.H. Harwood. Twice before he had regretfully announced postponements in resumption of service because of unexpected difficulties in repairing the flood-damaged line between Spalding and Reubens.

In the train were 30 loaded cars and 31 empty ones. Four locomotives were used to pull the 2,580-ton load up the grade which rises from 735 feet at Lewiston to about 3,000 feet at Reubens. The train reached Reubens at 1:30 p.m., about 1½ hours later than usual because of “slow track” between Spalding and Reubens.