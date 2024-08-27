60 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 16, 1965
MOSCOW — Vernon D. Speer, owner of Speer Products, a Lewiston bullet making factory, will be honored at the Idaho safe pilots awards banquet here Tuesday, according to Chet Moulton, Boise, director of the state Department of Aeronautics.
Speer, who pilots his own plane while conducting business throughout the nation, will be cited for flying 25 years without a reportable accident or a violation of sound flying rules, Moulton said.
Sharing the honor seats with Speer at the banquet will be Thomas F. Hill, Grangeville, and Charles D. House, Moscow. Both have flown one million miles without a violation or a reportable accident.
———
The newly-named John F. Kennedy rose is one of the roses in the memorial rose garden at the north approach to the Clearwater Memorial Bridge, Charles A. Kremenak, Lewiston parks and recreation director, said yesterday.
Announcement of the naming of the fragrant white tea rose as a memorial to the late President John F. Kennedy and its selection as an All-American rose was carried in the Lewiston Morning Tribune Sunday.
Kremenak said only recently did the city parks department receive word of its name. Since then a special marker has been placed beside it. It is located in the southwest section of the garden where new varieties are placed. As with other nominees for the all-America award, the rose was shipped to Lewiston for planting last year bearing only a number. The varieties are designated by names only after they have been tested a year in various parts of the nation.