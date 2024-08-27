60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune March 16, 1965

MOSCOW — Vernon D. Speer, owner of Speer Products, a Lewiston bullet making factory, will be honored at the Idaho safe pilots awards banquet here Tuesday, according to Chet Moulton, Boise, director of the state Department of Aeronautics.

Speer, who pilots his own plane while conducting business throughout the nation, will be cited for flying 25 years without a reportable accident or a violation of sound flying rules, Moulton said.

Sharing the honor seats with Speer at the banquet will be Thomas F. Hill, Grangeville, and Charles D. House, Moscow. Both have flown one million miles without a violation or a reportable accident.